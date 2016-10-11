Colonials Sweep Homecoming Series

Robert Morris took on the LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds for game two of two on homecoming weekend shutting them out 3-0.

The Colonials started the first set very slow and sloppy as the Blackbirds went up 6-2.

An early timeout by LIU broke up the momentum for the Colonials slowing their comeback down. When the Blackbirds made the score 20-17 in their favor, Head Coach Dale Starr took a pivotal time out. Whatever he said lit the fire for Robert Morris as they came out and put up seven, unanswered points making the score 24-20. LIU tried to correct the score in their favor but could only put up two.

A similar story happened in the second set except flipped and Robert Morris did what LIU could not. The Blackbirds won the first race to five, leading 5-4. The Colonials put up six points making it 11-6. Two separate runs showed both sides had the firepower to make this anyone’s game. The set lasted quite awhile as both rallied hard to get their team each point. At 21-19 RMU, the Colonials would put up four straight points, without contest, to win the set making the match 2-0 Robert Morris.

Déjà vu in the third set with the same score as the second, 25-19 RMU. Early domination by the Colonials proved to be too much to handle for the Blackbirds. At 9-3 Robert Morris, Sophmore Allie Yurkovich had some impressive digs saving the point to make it 10-3. LIU started to comeback after that point, getting a four point run to 17-14 Colonials. Four errors in a row by the Blackbirds helped the Colonials achieve a 22-15 lead. Robert Morris finally killed the final point by none other than Arden Fisher.

The Colonials finished off Homecoming weekend 2-0 and breaking even in the conference at 3-3. They have a break from conference games when they take on West Virginia on October 12th at home in the Sewall Center. Robert Morris will then finish out the season with eight conference games starting on the 15th against Saint Francis(PA) to continue their home stand.