RMU takes game one of weekend series

The Colonials took on the Saint Francis Brooklyn Terriers on the volleyball court on Saturday for their first of two games during the homecoming weekend. The girls beat the Terriers with a match score of 3-1.

In the first set, Robert Morris started swift and ran the score up to 5-1. After that first five points, the Colonials would only muster up 10 more while Saint Francis got 24. Snubbing the 5-1 lead, the Terriers brought it back to 5-5. Arden Fisher disappeared off the score sheet after the first five points, all of which she served. Robert Morris was struggling to stay composed as 15 of the 25 points that Saint Francis got were off of service errors or attacking errors.

The second set was refreshing as the Colonials showed what they were made of winning 25-18. It was a defense heavy set as the Colonials needed to rebound from the poor showing in the first set. It seemed as if the entire team rallied around the main defense of Junior Deja Tamlin, Senior Leah Dunivan, and Junior Brianna Frakes. The defense was noticeably comfortable as they were not running around trying to make individual plays but rather as a team.

Robert Morris showed once more their defensive prowess in the third set winning it 25-15. The same defensive trio stood out in the third as in the second. An excellent showing by Frakes and Dunivan with tricky kills midway through gave the Colonials an advantage with their front making plays. Arden Fisher finally got her game where it needed to be near the end of the third with seven of the final 13 kills for the Colonials.

The closest set of all was the fourth, as the Colonials topped off the Terriers 25-22. The start of the set was as close as the final with the Colonials up 5-4. Fisher had a very strong kill stunning Freshman Macy Kurts of the Terriers. A back and forth battle where Saint Francis never had more than a two point lead in the set. The few fans that weren’t standing were on the edge of their seats as the score became 23-21 in favor of Robert Morris. Dunivan cut the tension getting the 24th and 25th point to end the match 3-1 for the Colonials.

An excellent match made even better as Head Coach Dale Starr earned his 100th career victory in game one of the two game series at home on Homecoming weekend.