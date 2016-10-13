Robert Morris falls to Mountaineers

The Colonials faced off against West Virginia University in a non-conference game Wednesday night at the Charles L. Sewall Center.

The match began with the Colonials jumping out to a 5-2 lead and holding onto that lead until late in the set. Some key mistakes let WVU back into the set.

And although a great dig made by Taylor Lord seemed to spark the Colonials, the Mountaineers eventually overcame the deficit and pushed through to a strong finish. The Colonials dropped the set, 25-22.

Brianna Schmid led the Colonials with seven blocks, while Lord finished with a match-best 11 digs, closely followed by Arden Fisher with 10.

The second set began in a slump for Robert Morris, but the team quickly struck back to a 9-6 lead. The set proved to be a battle for the Colonials, but a key miscommunication on a back-set play proved to be the deciding play in the match.

The Mountaineers gained the two-set advantage, winning 26-24.

West Virginia jumped out to a quick lead in the final set and held it until the very end. The set ended with a 25-13 score in favor of the Mountaineers, giving WVU the shutout victory.

West Virginia’s Payton Caffrey finished out the night leading all players with 17 kills.

The Colonials (9-13, 3-3) resume play Oct. 15 as they take on Northeast Conference rival Saint Francis University at 3 p.m. inside the Sewall Center.