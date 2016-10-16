Colonials fall to LIU Brooklyn, 3-1

The Robert Morris Colonials fell to the LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds by a score of 3-1 at Robert Morris on Friday, Oct. 15. The Blackbirds came into the game 7-3-1 overall having not lost a Northeast Conference game since the last game of 2014, and they stood at 1-0-1 in conference play on the year.

The Colonials came into the game 3-6-2 overall, and 0-0-1 in the NEC. They were coming off a 1-1 draw against Farleigh Dickinson, their second in a row.

Similar to the women’s game that took place earlier in the day, the first goal of the game was scored at around the eight minute mark. The goal, scored by Rasmus Hansen and assisted by Naeem Charles, gave the Blackbirds a 1-0 lead out of the gate.

At the 25:38 mark in the first half, Zach Sherman scored the first goal for the Colonials. He was assisted by co-captain midfielder Keane McIvor. The goal tied the game and would be the last goal scored in the first half.

The second half started out highly contested, as it wasn’t until the 68th minute that the game’s third goal would be scored. The goal gave the Blackbirds a 2-1 lead, a lead that never felt threatened as the game went on.

The Colonials remained in the match for much of the second half until a second goal by Hansen, scored unassisted at the 80 minute mark, essentially sealed LIU Brooklyn’s victory.

The Blackbirds out shot the Colonials, 24-9, and that resulted in a 3-1 victory for LIU Brooklyn. Robert Morris now sits at 3-6-2 on the year, still without its first NEC victory. The Colonials will hope to get it Oct. 16, when they host St. Francis Brooklyn.