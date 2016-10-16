RMU football roundup: RMU vs. Duquesne

Cortney Peasley The Colonials fell to 0-2 in the NEC standing's after Saturday's loss to Duquesne.





Duquesne 31 (4-2, NEC 1-0), RMU 24 (1-6, NEC 0-2): The Colonials and Dukes went back-and-forth in scoring Saturday evening at Duquesne but it was Duquesne who scored the lone points in the fourth quarter to walk away victorious. The Colonials scored the games first touchdown and points when starting quarterback Joe Carrol found Tim Vecchio for a 17 yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Duquesne would then answer with a touchdown of their own when starting quarterback Dillion Buechel completed a 11 yard pass to Chavas Rawlins. Both teams exchanged field goals to knot things up at 10 but RMU would then score a touchdown when Marcelis Branch returned a 65 yard blocked field goal to the endzone to take a 17-10 lead. However, in the ensuing drive, Duquesne scored a touchdown with 10 seconds left in the half to tie the game at 17-17. Robert Morris would score their final points of the contest in the third quarter when Carrol hooked up with wide receiver Trey Edwards for a 65 yard touchdown completion. The Dukes then tied the game a 24 after a another touchdown pass from Buechel. At about the halfway mark of the fourth quarter, Duquesne scored a touchdown and what turned out to be the winning score taking a 31-24 advantage. Carrol finished the game with 122 passing yards on 7 completed passes. Sophomore Malik Wells led the Robert Morris rushing attack with 40 yards and freshman Trey Edwards led RMU’s receivers with 90 total yards.