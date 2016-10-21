Women’s soccer roundup: RMU vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
October 21, 2016
Filed under Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
October 21, 2016
RMU 1 (5-11, NEC 3-3), Fairleigh Dickinson 0 (5-10-1, NEC 3-3-1): Robert Morris won their third straight game when they defeated the Knights of Fairleigh Dickinson in Teaneck, New Jersey in a Friday matinee. The Colonials scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the second half when senior Erin Ritzer scored her first goal of the season in the 80th minute. The Knights out shot RMU 20-12 but couldn’t get any of those 20 shots past RMU’s goaltender Mackenzie Shearson. Shearson recorded the win making six total saves on the day.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.