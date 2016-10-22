Women’s hockey weekend roundups: RMU vs. Merrimack

Amy Shubilla Robert Morris left Merrimack this weekend with a loss and a tie.





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

October 21, 2016

Game One

Merrimack 4 (3-4-0), RMU 3 (4-1-2): The Colonials suffered their first loss of the season Friday afternoon to the Merrimack Warriors in North Andover, Massachusetts. RMU scored the game’s first goal when sophomore Kristen Welsh found the back of the net on a power play opportunity. Fellow sophomore Amber Rennie extended RMU’s lead to 2-0 in the second period but Merrimack answered with back-to-back goals to tie the contest at 2-2. Towards the end of the second period, The Colonials re-took the lead as junior Brittany Howard got the puck past the opposing goaltender. Merrimack scored the lone goal of the third period to knot the up once again and overtime was needed to declare a winner. Merrimack recorded the victory when Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored the overtime winning goal. Sophomore goaltender Lauren Bailey made 27 saves in the game but was handed the loss.

October 22, 2016

Game Two

RMU 3 (4-1-3), Merrimack 3 (3-4-1): Robert Morris completed their two-game weekend series against Merrimack Saturday afternoon. Robert Morris scored the game’s first goal when Jaycee Gebhard found the back of the net within the first minute of the puck dropping to begin the opening period. Merrimack scored the game’s next two goals to take a 2-1 lead but Kristen Welsh and Brittany Howard scored back-to-back goals in the second period to retake the lead at 3-1. However, Merrimack scored a late second period goal to tie the game once again at 3-3. The third period was scoreless for both teams and overtime proceeded. The extra overtime period was scoreless and the game ended in a 3-3 standstill. Senior goalie Jessica Dodds made 23 saves as she started for the Colonials in net.