Volleyball weekend roundups

Katey Ladika Taylor Lord finished with 21 kills Sunday but her effort wasn't enough has her team fell in the NEC standings.





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

October 22, 2016

RMU 3 (11-13, NEC 5-3), Central Connecticut State (11-9, NEC 6-2): The Colonials battled the Blue Devils of Central Connecticut State Saturday afternoon in New Britain, Connecticut. Robert Morris was able to improve in the NEC standings to 5-3. RMU took the first 25-22 and fell in the second set 25-17 but re-grouped and won the third set 25-18 and finished off the Blue Devils with a 28-26 fourth set victory. Senior Arden Fisher led the Colonials with 17 kills and 31 digs. Brianna Frakes also had a big day finishing with 50 assists.

October 23, 2017

Bryant 3 (15-13, NEC 6-3): RMU 11-14, NEC 5-4): RMU dropped a back-and-forth contest to the Bryant Bulldogs in Smithfield, Rhode Island Sunday as all five sets had to be used to declare a winner. Bryant won the opening set 25-17 but RMU bounced back and won the second set 25-21. Bryant rebounded and took the third set but the Colonials answered back and tied the match with a 25-23 fourth set win. The Bulldogs separated themselves from the Colonials in the fifth and game decisive set to win the match three sets to two. Sophomore Taylor Lord led Robert Morris is kills with 21. Senior Arden fisher completed the game afternoon with a double-double recording 13 kills and 25 digs. Brianna Frakes was also a big contributor for RMU as she completed the match with 46 blocks.