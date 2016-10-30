Women’s hockey roundup: RMU vs. Mercyhurst
October 30, 2016
October 29, 2016
RMU 2 (6-1-3, CHA 2-0-0), Mercyhurst (1-6-1, CHA 0-2-0): Robert Morris completed their two-game weekend series sweep of Mercyhurst Saturday at the 84 Lumber Arena as they skated off to a narrow one goal win. Mercyhurst scored the games first goal in the opening period of play but RMU scored a goal in the second period from senior Rikki Meilleur to tie the contest at 1-1 and then scored the winning goal in the third period when fellow senior Mackenzie Johnston got the biscuit past the Mercyhurst goalie. Senior Jessica Dodds got the start in net for the Colonials earning the win while making 41 total saves.
