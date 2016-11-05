Men’s hockey roundup: RMU vs. Ohio State

Haley Sawyer Robert Morris upset no. 11 Ohio State Friday evening beating the Buckeyes goalies 6 times.





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

October 4, 2016

RMU 6 (3-3-1, AHC 2-3-1), Ohio State 2 (5-1-2): The Colonials traveled to Columbus, Ohio Friday for a game against the number 11 team in college hockey, the Ohio State Buckeyes. The first period ended knotted up at 1-1 after sophomore Alex Tonge scored his first goal of the game towards the end of the opening period. In the second period, Robert Morris opened up the score as they found the back of the net three times to go into the second intermission with a commanding 4-1 lead. Senior John Rey, Tonge and junior Spencer Dorowicz all got the puck past the opposing goalie in the second period. After junior Brady Ferguson extended RMU’s lead to 5-2 in the final period of play, the buckeyes scored to make the score 5-2 but Sophomore Eric Isreal pushed his team’s lead back to 4 goals with a late third period tally. Ohio State out shot the Colonials 37-31 but RMU found the back of the net with ease to leave Columbus and head back home with the win. Freshman goaltender Francis Marotte picked up another win for the Colonials as he made 35 saves on the night.