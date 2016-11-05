Volleyball roundup: RMU vs. Saint Francis
November 5, 2016
Sports
November 4, 2016
RMU 3 (13-15, NEC 7-5), Saint Francis 5-20, NEC 1-10): Robert Morris took down the Red Flash of Saint Francis Friday in a match that took all five sets to determine the outcome. After losing the first set 25-23, the Colonials won both the second and third sets 25-12 to take a 2-1 sets lead. Saint Francis then tied the match with a 25-21 fourth set win to send the game to the match deciding fifth set. The fifth set went back-and-forth but the Colonials used a 6 point run to put away the Red Flash and walk away victorious. Senior Arden Fisher led the way for the RMU recording a double-double finishing with 19 kills and 23 digs. Sophomore Brianna Schmid also finished with double digit kills with 10. Junior Brianna Frakes led the Colonials in assists with 48 total.
