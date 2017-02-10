Colonials drop home bout with first-place Mount St. Mary’s, 74-70

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Colonials came into this contest on a two-game win streak with victories over LIU Brooklyn and St. Francis Brooklyn. A victory against first-place Mount St. Mary’s would have given the team its first three-game win streak in two years.

Unfortunately, this would not be the case, as the Colonials fell to the Mountaineers, 74-70.

Through the first 15 minutes of the game, the Colonials seemed to have something they haven’t had all year: interior control. Although their lead was only one point (27-26), they outscored the Mountaineers in the paint, 18-to-9.

Matty McConnell started the contest off strong, scoring eight points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field wih a pair of threes. McConnell wasn’t the only Colonial to register a bucket, either. Eight different RMU players scored at least two points.

At halftime, Mount Saint Mary’s managed to regain the lead, 34-32. Junior Robinson led all scorers with 10 points while shooting 60 percent. Isaiah Still, despite being the second leading scorer for the Colonials through the first half, shot only 3-of-12 (25 percent).

Despite having a tight grip on the inside game, the Colonials still found themselves involved in a game in which there were 12 lead changes and four ties.

Then, after battling and competing through the first 20 minutes, the Colonials started to let up in the second half. What was once a two-point lead for the Mountaineers ballooned up to ten in a matter of ten minutes.

“Mount did a good job creating offense and getting shots,” RMU head coach Andy Toole said. “We weren’t where we needed to be mentally.”

For a while, it looked like Mount Saint Mary’s would coast to yet another conference victory. After being down by as much as 11, Robert Morris made its way back into the contest.

Makes from McConnell, Dachon Burke, and Kavon Stewart ignited the small run, but it wouldn’t be enough. The game was too far out of reach by the five-minute mark.

“You can watch all of our games,” Toole said. “We play well in spurts, and then something happens and energy level drops. We lose focus.”

RMU (9-17, 5-8) next hosts NEC foe Wagner on Feb. 11 in its third-to-last home game of the season.

Impact Players

RMU

Isaiah Still: 17 points (42.1% FG), 7 rebounds (4 OFF), 1-of-4 FT

Matty McConnell: 13 points (36.4% FG), 6 steals, 2-of-7 3PT

Clive Allen: 11 points (62.5% FG), 3 rebounds,

Mount Saint Mary’s

Junior Robinson: 28 points (57.1% FG), 5 assists, 3 steals, 9-of-11 FT



Greg Alexander: 11 points (33.3% FG), 7 rebounds, 3-of-9 3PT