Colonials use power play to bury Sacred Heart

Photo credit: Michael Evans





Filed under Sports

Close

At the end of the first period, RMU and SHU were tied in almost every statistical category, as the score sat even at 1-1.

RMU goalie Francis Marotte, coming off of his worst career performance against Dartmouth, put fear into the hearts of Colonials fans when he let up a goal just 21 seconds into the game.

This game was highlighted by its very physical nature. These two conference opponents had very little love for one another, as the game tallied up a total of 18 penalties and 25 total penalty minutes — including a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct calls going against Robert Morris’ John Rey and Sacred Heart’s Ruslan Rakhmatov.

But as soon as the second period began, it was Robert Morris who shifted into another gear, with its biggest plays coming on the power play.

RMU rattled off two of its three straight power play goals, the huge difference in a game that was even in almost every other aspect. After it was all said and done, the Colonials held on in the final period to escape with a 4-2 victory.

Sacred Heart finished the night 0-for-9 on the power play, while the Colonials went 3-for-7. All thanks to one of the highest scoring lines in college hockey in the trio of Daniel Leavens, Alex Tonge and Brady Ferguson.

“We all enjoy playing with each other and we’ve been clicking,” said the sophomore forward Tonge.

Tonge was the clear star of the night, totaling four points off two goals and two assists — the sophomore forward was almost unstoppable on the ice.

But with so much scoring coming from that first line, it is clear to these veterans that there needs to be more scoring from their five freshman forwards

“They are already good hockey players,” junior Brady Ferguson said of the freshmen. “If they just keep doing what they’re doing it will just come.”

The Colonials will attempt to complete the sweep against the Pioneers Dec. 3 at 5:05 p.m. at the 84 Lumber Arena, hoping to come out and do the same thing they did on Friday.