Four up, four down

Robert Morris put a dagger into Sacred Heart to finish off its conference foe for the remainder of the season. This game was the fourth and final game against Sacred Heart this season, and it was thrilling, to say the least.

This game panned out exactly like Friday’s match-up: lots of penalties and lots of physicality. Spencer Dorowicz and Brady Ferguson were the goal scorers for the Colonials in their 2-1 victory.

Dorowicz, in his junior year, scored a beauty to tie the game at one. He got the puck off of a pass from line-mate Timmy Moore and beat the defensemen to create a one-on-one opportunity. He used a nifty power move to get right to the net and beat the goalie.

“I just buried my head and got to the net,” Dorowicz said. “I tried not to think too much, that’s one thing I have to do is not think too much. Just get to the net and play off instincts.”

Ferguson, also in his junior year, scored his tenth goal of the season, while simultaneously getting his first game winner. The goal was on the power play, which the Colonials have excelled on.

Ferguson has been stellar against Sacred Heart this year, posting season highs for goals and assists with two each.

The first period was penalty-filled with five infractions between both sides. Neither team found the back of the net in the first period; however, RMU freshman goalie Francis Marotte showed his prowess, saving all 13 shots in the period despite being on the penalty kill for nearly half of the period.

A power play for the Pioneers started the second period, and it was promptly killed by RMU. Halfway through the second, the Colonials were on the power play. Freshman forward Luke Lynch danced around the Pioneers’ defensemen and rang a shot off the post.

With a little under six minutes remaining in the second, SHU captain Mitch Nylen snuck the puck over the goal-line to make the game 1-0. A short time later, Robert Morris tied it up with Dorowicz’s spectacular goal and the assist from Moore.

The third period began with both teams hungry for their second goal. Just seconds after two Sacred Heart penalties had expired, Brady Ferguson took a shot from the point that found its way to the twine. With the assists coming from Daniel Leavens and Eric Israel, that extended both players’ point streaks to eight.

The game ended with the same score, as the Colonials topped the Pioneers 2-1. This makes the Colonials 20-0-1 all-time against Sacred Heart. With the program earning its 199th win, the next one will be monumental for the Colonials.

RMU is in action at Bentley next weekend for a pair of conference games. The Colonials will return home Dec. 17 to face Mercyhurst.