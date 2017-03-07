Golf Roundup: Lonnie Barton Invitational:

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Robert Morris finished in fourth place in the two-day Lonnie Barton Invitational in Daytona Beach, Fla. Monday and Tuesday.

RMU shot 311 on Monday and 313 on Tuesday falling four strokes short of Sacred Heart who finished third. Longwood University led all teams, shooting a combined 591 during the two rounds.

Individually, RMU sophomore David Szymanski tied for eighth place, finishing with a 152 two-day score. Senior Michael McMorrow also had a good showing in the invitational shooting a combined score of 153 and tying for twelfth place.