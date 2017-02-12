Men’s basketball get 10th win of the season against Wagner

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Five of the last ten games between the Wagner Seahawks and Robert Morris Colonials have been decided by five points or less. This contest would be no exception. Thanks, in part, to several key threes, free throws, and turnovers, the Colonials were able to get their 10th win of the season by a score of 50-48. Through 27 games, the men’s squad has matched its season win total of last year (10-22 W/L).

A three-pointer by Matty McConnell and a pair of free throws from Dachon Burke gave the Colonials its largest lead of the game just 3 minutes into the game at 5-0.

One thing to remember about basketball is that it is a game of runs. It didn’t take long for the Seahawks to go on a run of their own. From the 17-minute mark to the 7-minute mark, Wagner went on an 18 to 9 run to take an 18-7 lead.

“When they got up 11, it seemed the weight of the world was on our guys”, Toole said. “We just focused on defending each possession.”

Something that happens all too often for Robert Morris, is allowing offensive rebounds at the most inopportune times. Early on, the Colonials were being out-rebounded on the offensive glass five to two. Any momentum RMU had defensively was stopped by the combination of offensive rebounds and second-chance points from Wagner.

Late in the first half, Robert Morris put together a little 11-to-2 run to tie the game at 20. By the end of the half, the score was 24 to 20.

Corey Henson paced all scorers at halftime with 11 points. For RMU, Isaiah Still and Aaron Tate led the way with seven and five points, respectively.

The second half opened up with Matty McConnell hitting his second three-pointer of the night. For much of the second half, neither team was able to gain enough momentum to secure a comfortable lead.

With a little under one minute left in the contest, the Colonials held a 47-to-43 lead following a converted and-one layup by Kavon Stewart.

As is usual with a close game late in regulation, the trailing team is going to have to start intentional fouling; and Wagner did just that.

The score was 49 to 46 and Wagner guard JoJo Cooper was at the line in a one-and-one situation. Cooper came in clutch as he hit both from the charity stripe. The Colonials inbounded the ball and Kavon Stewart ended up with the rock. He went to the line and iced the game. Stewart only hit one of two from the line but that was all it took. Coach Toole had something to say about the team’s late-game free throw performance.

“We certainly make it interesting when it comes to the free-throw line”

Impact Players

RMU



Isaiah Still – 16 points (35.7% FG), 5 rebounds, 39 minutes played

Aaron Tate – 8 points (100% FG), 4 rebounds, 2-of-4 FT

Wagner

Corey Henson – 20 points (38.8% FG), 3 assists, 37 minutes played



Michael Carey – 4 points (50% FG), 10 rebounds, 38 minutes played

