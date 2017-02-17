Men’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. Bryant

Feb. 16, 2017

Bryant 81 (10-18, NEC 7-8), RMU 73 (10-18, NEC 6-9): The Colonials took on the Bryant Bulldogs Thursday evening in Smithfield, R.I. at the Chace Athletic Center but it wasn’t the outcome RMU was looking for. RMU jumped out to a 15-4 lead within the first six minutes of the opening half but Bryant clawed there way back to take a 32-27 halftime lead. The Bulldogs held onto their lead for the entire second half using 7 three throws within under a minute to pull away and seal the home victory. Sophomore Isiah Still led the Colonials offense with 22 points and senior Aaron Tate finished with a double-double totaling 12 points and 14 rebounds.