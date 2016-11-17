Men’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. Buckenll

Cortney Peasley Robert Morris failed to earn their first victory of the season against Buckenll Wednesday evening.





November 16, 2017

Bucknell 75 (2-1), RMU 62 (0-3): RMU dropped to 0-3 Wednesday after they fell to Bucknell on the road in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Bucknell grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the opening half and didn’t relinquish their lead the entire contest. RMU got within 22-20 with less than three minutes to play in the first half but Bucknell pulled away taking a 31-23 lead with them into halftime. The Bison kept their foot on the gas pedal in the second half preventing the Colonials from making a comeback. Senior Billy Giles and sophomore Matty McConnell paced RMU’s offense as Giles finished with 18 points and McConnell with 13. Robert Morris shot 42.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from long range. The Colonials also hit 9 of 12 free throw shots.