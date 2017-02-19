Men’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. Central Connecticut State

Feb. 18, 2017

RMU 74 (11-18, NEC 7-9), Central Connecticut State 64 (5-22, NEC 3-13): Robert Morris took down the CCSU Blue Devils Saturday afternoon in New Britain Conn. at Detrick Gymnasium. After a back-and-forth start to the first half, RMU grabbed a 16-15 lead at the 9:11 mark and didn’t relinquish that lead for the remainder of the game. Sophomore Isiah Still’s 22 points led the Colonials in scoring. Freshman Clive Allen and senior Aaron Tate also finished with double-digit points with 12 and 10 points respectively. Still and Tate also led RMU with 8 rebounds each. As a team, Robert Morris shot 42.2 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc and 72.1 percent from the free-throw line.