Men’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. DePaul

Cortney Peasley RMU's second half comeback fell a few points short as they drop their second straight game.





Filed under Sports

November 13, 2016

DePaul 78 (1-0), RMU 72 (0-2): RMU traveled to Chicago, Illinois for a Sunday evening contest against DePaul in their first road game of the season. The Colonials found themselves down 15-6 at the 14:26 point of the first half but were able to claw their way back and went into halftime down 34-31 after shooting 41 percent from the field in the game’s opening half. DePaul held a commanding 63-50 lead with 6:44 remaining in the contest but sophomore Isaiah Still got the Colonials within 2 points, 74-72, with ten seconds left on the play clock but DePaul executed on 2 free throws to take a 76-72 lead with four seconds left and then ended the game with a basket with one second remaining. Still led the Robert Morris offense with 26 total points finishing 10 of 17 from the field and four made three pointers. Senior Kavon Stewart also completed the game with double-digit points recording 13. RMU as a team finished with a shooting percentage of 41 percent from the field, 35 percent from beyond the three-point arc and 75 percent from the free-throw line.