Men’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. Hampton

Kyle Gorcey Aaron Tate and Kavon Stewart combined for 23 points Friday to help their team pick up win number one.





Filed under Sports

November 25, 2016

RMU 62 (1-5), Hampton 48 (1-4): Robert Morris earned their first win of the young season Friday evening in Towson, Maryland against Hampton in the Barclays Classic. After being tied at 2-2 in the early minutes of the game, the Colonials pulled away from the Pirates and at one point held a 20-6 lead in the first half. RMU then went on to gain a 36-20 lead going into halftime. The Colonials held their double-digit lead for most of the second half but Hampton cut their deficit to 53-45 with a little over 3 and a half minutes left to play but RMU didn’t let the Pirates get any closer as they pushed their lead back to double-digits in the remaining minutes. Sophomore Isaiah Still finished as the Colonials leader in points with 16 but seniors Aaron Tate and Kavon Stewart were not far behind as Tate recorded 12 points and Stewart with 11. Tate also led Robert Morris in total rebounds with 9 boards. The Colonials finished with a 45.2 percent shooting percentage from the field as well as shooting 43.8 percent from long range.