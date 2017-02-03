Men’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. LIU Brooklyn

Feb 2, 2016

RMU 67 (8-16, NEC 4-7), LIU Brooklyn 63 (14-10, NEC 7-4): Robert Morris snapped a three game losing streak when they took down the LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds in Brookyln, N.Y. at the Steinberg Center. After holding a 32-30 lead at the halfway point, both teams would exchange multiple lead changes throughout the second half. However, RMU grabbed a 55-54 lead with under five minutes left to play and held onto the lead for the remaining minutes. Freshman Dachon Burke’s two made free throws with one second left on the clock put the game out of reach for the Blackbirds sealing the victory for the Colonials. RMU received a big performance from sophomore Isaiah Still who went 8 of 16 shooting from the field and 2 of 4 from beyond the three-point arc finishing with 21 total points. Kavon Stewart contributed to 15 points and Burke finished with a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.