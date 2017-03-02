The news site of Robert Morris University

Men’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. LIU Brooklyn

Matty McConnell recorded 20 points Wednesday evening helping the Colonials move on to the NEC Tournament Semifinals.

Ian Kist
March 2, 2017
Filed under Sports

RMU 69 (14-18, 10-9), LIU Brooklyn 68 (20-12): The Colonials traveled to Brooklyn, N.Y. for the first round of the NEC tournament against the LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds. The Colonials got off to a quick start, building a 17-13 lead about halfway through the first half — sophomore guard Matty McConnell went 4-of-6 from long range for 12 points. However, the Blackbirds ended the first half on a 7-0 run, taking a 27-26 lead into halftime. The second half saw both teams go back and forth, but RMU took a 69-68 lead with three seconds left on a Kavon Stewart contested floater. LIU Brooklyn got a last second shot off, but it didn’t go, advancing RMU to the tournament semifinals. McConnell led all scorers with 20 points, and Isaiah Still finished with a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Robert Morris.

