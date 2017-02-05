Men’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. St. Francis Brooklyn

Feb 4, 2017

RMU 78 (9-16, NEC 5-7), St. Francis Brooklyn 54 (4-21, NEC 2-10): Robert Morris extended their winning streak to two games Saturday after their double-digit triumph over the Terriers at the Pope P.E Center, their largest win of the season. RMU used a 24 to 13 run to close out the opening half and take a commanding lead with them into halftime. RMU kept their foot on the gas pedal in the second half seeing there lead eventually increase to more than 20 points roughly halfway through the half. Sophomore Isaiah Still led the Colonials with 18 points and 10 defensive rebounds finishing with a double-double. Freshman Dachon Burke and junior Matty McConnell also had big scoring performances with Burke recording 14 points and McConnell 10. Robert Morris as a whole made 24 of 51 shots from the field.