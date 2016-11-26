Men’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. Towson

Isaiah Still helped RMU capture their second straight win of the season after contributing 16 points.





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

November 26, 2016

RMU 67 (2-5), Towson 66 (3-3): Robert Morris earned their second straight win Saturday when they took on Towson in their last game in the Barclays Classic in Towson, Maryland. Towson held a 29-20 lead with a little over two minutes to play in the opening half but RMU cut the Tigers lead to 29-25 before the teams entered the locker room for halftime. Towson held their lead for the majority of the second half before senior Billy Giles gave the Colonials a 62-61 advantage with 1:35 left to play after hitting a two-point shot. RMU extended their lead to 67-63 when Kavon Stewart hit a three-point shot with a little under a minute to play and then added two free- throws with 12 seconds left in the game. Towson responded by hitting a shot from long range with 6 seconds left to get within one point but the Colonials held on for the slim comeback from behind victory. Isaiah Still led the Colonials in points for the fourth straight game as he finished with 16. Robert Morris also received a huge game from Stewart who recorded 15 points and Giles with 12. Robert Morris as a team shot 41.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the three-point arc making 6 0f 16 attempted shots from downtown.