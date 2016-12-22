Men’s basketball roundup vs. Buffalo

Samuel Anthony Clive Allen's two crucial free-throws in the closing seconds Wednesday helped the Colonials take down non-conference foe Buffalo.





RMU 74 (4-9), Buffalo 71 (5-7): Robert Morris completed the non-conference portion of their schedule Wednesday evening at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when they battled the Bulls of Buffalo. Both teams couldn’t find much separation from each other early in the first half but in the last few minutes of the opening half, the Colonials pulled ahead 37-25 with a little over a minute to play and went in to the locker room at halftime with a 37-30 lead. However, Buffalo battled back in the opening minutes of the second half and took a 40-37 lead at the 16:46 mark. RMU fought back and held a 68-62 with a little over a minute to play but Buffalo would cut their deficit to one point, 72-71 with 11 seconds left in the game but two made free-throws from freshman Clive Allen gave the Colonials the three point edge 74-71. The bulls got off a what would have been a game tying shot with three seconds remaining but it was off the mark and rebounded by the Colonials who held on for the final buzzer to sound. Senior Kavon Stewart led RMU’s offense with 18 points. Freshman Lorenzen Wright also finished with double-digit points for RMU with 12 points. Fellow Senior Aaron Tate and freshman Dachon Burke led Robert Morris in total rebounds with 7 boards each. The Colonials as a team shot 35.6 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from long-range as they made 6 of 23 attempted three-point shots.