Men’s hockey roundup: AHC tournament final

The Colonials fell one game short of making the NCAA Tournament losing to the Falcons in the conference tournament finals.

Ian Kist
March 19, 2017
Air Force 2 (22-12-4), RMU 1 (26-9-5): Not only did Air Force snap RMU’s six-game winning streak Saturday night, but it also ended the Colonials’ season in the Atlantic Hockey Conference championship game. The Falcons scored the game’s first goal early in the opening period and held the lead until Robert Morris’ senior forward Ben Robillard tied the score at one in the second period. However, with 31 seconds left in the second period, Air Force’s Jordan Himley found the back of the net to score what turned out to be the winning goal. The Colonials out-shot the Falcons 25-14 but could not mount a comeback, failing to find the tying goal in the third period.

