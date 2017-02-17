The news site of Robert Morris University

Men’s hockey roundup: RMU vs. Mercyhurst

The Colonials three goals in the first period wasn't enough as RMU fell at the hands of the Lakers on the road.

Ian Kist
February 17, 2017
Filed under Sports

Feb. 17, 2017

Mercyhurst 7 (12-15-4, AHC 11-10-4), RMU 4 (16-11-4, AHC 12-10-3): RMU dropped its fifth straight Friday night game as the Mercyhurst Lakers handed the Colonials a three score defeat in Erie, Pa. at the Mercyhurst Ice Center. RMU opened the game with two early goals coming from freshman Luke Lynch and junior Elias Ghantous. Senior Daniel Leavens then extended RMU’s lead to 3-1 minutes later. However, Mercyhurst used a five-goal run from 17:44 of the first period to 17:29 of the second period to jolt the Lakers to a 6-3 lead. Lynch recorded his second goal of the game in the third period to cut the Colonials deficit to 6-4 but the Lakers tacked on one more goal to secure the win. Freshman Francis Marotte started the game for the Colonials in goal but was replaced by senior net-minder Dalton Izyk in the second period after giving up his fifth goal. Izyk gave up one goal and made 14 saves.

