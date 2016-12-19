Men’s hockey roundup: RMU vs. Mercyhurst

RMU 2 (9-6-3, AHC 7-5-2), Mercyhurst 2 (7-9-1, AHC 7-6-1): Robert Morris and Mercyhurst skatted to a 2-2 tie Sunday night in Erie, Pennsylvania as they wrapped up their home-and-home weekend series. After a scoreless first period from both teams, sophomore Eric Isreal scored the game’s first goal early in the second period. Mercyhurst then and answered back a few minutes later with two straight goals to take 2-1 ead. However, with a little under three minutes to play in the seocnd period, junior brady Ferguson tied the game at 2-2 when he found the back of the net. Neither team was able to break the tie in the third period as well as in the the extra overtime period forcing the game to end in a standstill. Feshman goalie Francis Marotte started for the Colonials in net making 23 total saves.