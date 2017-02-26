Men’s hockey roundup: RMU vs Niagara

RMU 6 (18-11-4, AHC 14-10-3), Niagara 2 (3-27-3, AHC 3-22-2): RMU took down the Purple Eagles of Niagara Saturday night, kicking off its final weekend series of the regular season. RMU held a 2-1 lead at the first intermission after goals by juniors Timmy Moore and Brady Ferguson in the opening period. RMU extended its lead to 4-2 in the second period on goals from Alex Tonge and Daniel Leavens. Eric Isreal and Ben Robillard tacked on two more goals for the Colonials in the third period, as RMU ran away with the 6-2 win. Dalton Izyk made 17 stops for the Colonials in net to earn the victory.