Men’s hockey roundups: RMU vs. Bentley

Michael Evans The Colonials rebounded from the night before to take down Bentley and savage a game of the weekend series.





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

December 10, 2016

RMU 4 (9-5-2, AHC 7-4-1), Bentley 1 (4-8-4, AHC 3-6-3): The Colonials wrapped up their weekend series against conference foe Bentley Saturday afternoon in Watertown, Massachusetts. Robert Morris scored the game’s first goal in the first period via the stick of junior Timmy Moore. RMU would then tack on two more goals in the second period when senior’s Daniel Leavens and Ben Robillard found the back of the net to give the Colonials a commanding 3-0 lead. Bentley got a puck past RMU’s starting goaltender Andrew Pikul at the 16:05 mark of the third period but Leavens would score his second goal of the game to push their RMU’s lead back to 3 goals to secure the road victory. Pikul finished the game making 31 saves and earning the win while doing so.