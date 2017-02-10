Men’s hockey to play season finale at Heinz Field

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Heinz Field, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Panthers, will play as home ice for the Robert Morris University men’s hockey team, as they will take on Niagara University in its Atlantic Hockey Conference finale. This will be the first-ever collegiate hockey game played at Heinz Field on Feb. 26.

The announcement was made by the Robert Morris University Athletic Department on Thursday.

The game is set to take place at 7:05 p.m., the day after the NHL Stadium Series match-up between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers. Admission for the Colonials’ contest will be free for all students looking to attend.

This marks the second time this season that AHC teams will go head-to-head in an outdoor event; Army and Bentley took the ice at Fenway Park on Jan. 5.

This will be the second outdoor game in the history of Robert Morris Hockey. The team previously took on Bowling Green in 2015 in Toledo — a game that ended in a 2-2 tie.

With this being the final game in conference play, there looks to be major seeding implications in the tightly contested AHC. The Colonials currently sit in third place, yet only six points ahead of eighth place Bentley.

One bad weekend could see the Colonials in a far more difficult conference tournament slate. So, an exciting game awaits as Robert Morris tries to end the season on a high note.