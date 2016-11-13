Men’s hockey weekend roundups: RMU vs. Sacred Heart

November 12, 2016

Game One:

RMU 4 (4-3-2, AHC 3-3-1), Sacred Heart 1 (2-5-2, AHC 1-3): The Colonials opened their weekend play against the Sacred Heart Pioneers Saturday in Northford, Connecticut. RMU took a 1-0 lead into the third period but the Pioneers tied the game 1-1 early in the third period. However, towards the end of the third period, RMU went on a three goal run and separated themselves from the Pioneers in the score column as senior Daniel Leavens, junior Brady Ferguson and junior Timmy Moore all found the back of the net. Ferguson’s third period goal was his second tally of the game. Freshman goalie Francis Marotte made 27 saves as he recorded the victory.

Game Two:

RMU 4 (5-3-2, AHC 4-3-1), Sacred Heart 1 (2-6-2, AHC 1-4): Robert Morris completed the two-game sweep of Sacred Heart Sunday afternoon after their second straight 4-1 win. The Colonials scored the game’s first goal in the first period when junior Alex Dagnal got the biscuit past the Pioneers goalie Nathan Perry. Daniel Leavens then extended his teams led to 2-0 with a second period goal. Sacred Heart cut their deficit to 2-1 in the third period but Robert Morris scored two insurance goals near the end of the final period to secure the road victory. Francis Marotte made back-to-back starts in net and received back-to-back wins making 29 saves in Sunday’s game.