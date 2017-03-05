Men’s lacrosse roundup: RMU vs. High Point

RMU 9 (4-1), High Point 7 (2-4): The Colonials took down High Point Sunday afternoon in High Point, N.C. improving to 4-1 on the season. Tied 1-1 at 7:46 of the opening quarter, RMU went on a four-goal run until 12:58 of the second quarter taking a 5-1 lead. High Point answered with two straight goals of its own but Robert Morris took a 6-3 lead into halftime. Freshman attack Ryan Smith and redshirt sophomore attack Matt Schmidt scored the only goals of the third quarter for both teams extending the Colonials’ lead to 8-3. High Point outscored RMU 4-1 in the fourth quarter ending the game on a three-goal run but its comeback came up short. Smith led Robert Morris with three goals on the day. Sophomore goalkeeper Alex Heger was awarded the win making 13 saves.