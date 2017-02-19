Men’s lacrosse roundup: RMU vs. Manhattan

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Feb. 18, 2017

RMU 18 (2-1), Manhattan 8 (1-2): The Colonials earned their second win of the young season Saturday as they took down Manattan in Riverdale, N.Y. at Gaelic Park. RMU used two five goal runs to power them to victory. Junior Adrian Torok-Orban led RMU with 4 total goals. Freshman Shane Majesky and Matt Schmidt also finished with multiple goals with 3 and 2 respectively. Freshman goalie Alex Heger received the win in net making 12 saves.