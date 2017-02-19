The news site of Robert Morris University

Men’s lacrosse roundup: RMU vs. Manhattan

Sam Anthony

Robert Morris used a game of runs to take down Manhattan on the road.

Ian Kist
February 19, 2017
Filed under Sports

Feb. 18, 2017

RMU 18 (2-1), Manhattan 8 (1-2): The Colonials earned their second win of the young season Saturday as they took down Manattan in Riverdale, N.Y. at Gaelic Park. RMU used two five goal runs to power them to victory. Junior Adrian Torok-Orban led RMU with 4 total goals. Freshman Shane Majesky and Matt Schmidt also finished with multiple goals with 3 and 2 respectively. Freshman goalie Alex Heger received the win in net making 12 saves.

