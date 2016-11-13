Monmouth hands Colonials first loss of the season

The Robert Morris women’s basketball team trailed by as much as 19 points as the Monmouth Hawks used their fast pace of play to wear down and overwhelm the Colonials in a 69-56 victory at the Charles L. Sewall Center Sunday afternoon.

Helena Kurt and Alaina Jarnot combined for 20 points and 10 assists to lead the Hawks’ offense in a game of which it seemed the Colonials had no control.

The RMU offense struggled not only to score but also in just being able to keep possession as the Colonials were plagued with 20 turnovers on the day, including six from star guard Anna Niki Stamolamprou in her senior season debut.

The product from Thessaloniki, Greece struggled in her return to the court, as Stamolamprou was 4-of-12 on the day only convert 1-of-3 from three-point range. She was clearly frustrated with her performance and the result of today’s non-conference bout.

The Colonials are still searching for who is going to lead the offense from the point guard spot. Janee Brown was 1-of-9 from the floor in 26 minutes played, and Shakema Dashiell was 2-of-5 with no assists — both appeared unable to keep up with the speed of play.

Overall, it was not a great showing from the Colonials, who now fall to 1-1 on the season as they head to Easton, Pa. on Nov. 16 to take on Lafayette College.