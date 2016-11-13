RMU football ends season with many questions awaiting in the off-season

Sports

The Robert Morris football team concluded its 2016 campaign with a 40-5 loss to NEC rival Wagner. The defeat put RMU at 2-9 for the season, but the sub-par record is no longer the focus in the locker room.

“We’ll get better,” said head coach John Banaszak who just received a contract extension into next season last week. “We’re a better football team than a record indicates, I can tell you that.

“I’m very proud of our freshman and our sophomores and the things they have been able to do. I think the future is very very bright for this program,” Banaszak said.

Sophomore receiver Warren Robinson finished Saturday’s game in unfamiliar territory, racking up 45 yards on 3-of-5 passing in various wildcat formations. Robinson also contributed to other aspects of the game as he has done regularly in 2016, totaling 28 punt return yards and 25 yards rushing.

Robinson spoke on his role this season and next with Robert Morris after the game. “I’m just a versatile player (and) wherever coach wants to put me on the field, I’m just going to do by best and give 100% and do what I got to do,” Robinson said.

Robinson’s five pass attempts also marked the eighth different Colonial to attempt a pass this year. Coach Banaszak expects different moving forward.

“We’re going to find out if (sophomore quarterback) Matt Barr is healthy. We’re going to (find) a quarterback that can come out here and play like the other quarterbacks in the Northeast Conference,” Banaszak said. “We feel very good about Matt Barr and it’s going to be a very very interesting spring… We got a lot of work to do.”

RMU scored its only five points off a 49-yard Connor Shennan field goal, a career long for the senior, and a blocked Seahawks’ extra point attempt that senior linebacker Zach Cooper took 98 yards for a defensive two-point conversion.

Robert Morris will have questions facing its offense in the off-season without question, but the Colonials’ defense has never lost a step under Banaszak’s and defensive coordinator Scott Farison’s tenures.

Senior defensive lineman Ryan Lewis talked about the tenacious effort of the defense during his time playing at Joe Walton Stadium.

“That’s the best thing I can take away from this season and the seasons I’ve been here — we were always a top defense and nobody can ever take (that) from me,” Lewis said. “I’ll cherish that forever.”

Wagner was led by quarterback Alex Thomson, who was 18-for-31 with 258 yards and two touchdowns — one finding receiver John Williams that went for 68 of his 110 total yards.

Robert Morris will now begin its preparation for next year a bit early as the bye for the Colonials fell on the final week of the regular season. Right now, RMU sits in last place, but a Central Connecticut loss to Duquesne would jump Robert Morris into sixth due to head-to-head records.