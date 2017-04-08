RMU soars past Wagner, 17-6

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Robert Morris University men’s lacrosse team used 5-0 and 9-0 scoring runs en route to a 17-6 win against Wagner University in a Northeast Conference game Saturday at Joe Walton Stadium.

RMU was propelled by a six-goal performance from sophomore attacker Matt Schmidt. Five of Schmidt’s goals were assisted by freshman attacker Ryan Smith.

Schmidt leads the team with 27 points on the season and is tied for the team lead with 20 goals.

“We were just working really well together,” Schmidt said. “We meshed well together, we did what we did in practice all week, and we made it work out.”

RMU scored the first five goals of Saturday’s game. The Colonials also scored nine consecutive goals between the second and fourth quarters.

Robert Morris got two goals from junior attacker Adrian Torok-Orban. Torok-Orban has 20 goals on the season to accompany Schmidt for the team lead.

“I think all around it was just a phenomenal team game, whether it was defense, offense or everything in between,” Torok-Orban said. “I think everyone was clicking, and I think it showed on the scoreboard.”

RMU head coach Andrew McMinn liked the way the team started the game.

“At the start of the game, we felt that we were executing at the highest level we probably have all year,” McMinn said. “The guys just came out and really just pushed what we talked about with our scouting report and what our approach was going to be. They executed at both ends of the field.”

Torok-Orban scored the first goal of the game with 13:45 left in the first quarter. Less than 20 seconds later, sophomore attacker Shane Majewski scored his 11th goal of the season to put the Colonials up, 2-0.

Schmidt scored his first goal with 12:01 left in the opening frame to extend the lead to 3-0. Torok-Orban and Schmidt each scored another in the first quarter to put RMU up, 5-0.

After Wagner scored its first goal, the Colonials scored three more to make the score 8-1. After Tyson Gibson scored, Schmidt scored his third goal with 5:24 left in the first. Marshall Gibson scored 23 seconds after Schmidt’s third goal to put RMU up, 8-1.

The Seahawks scored two goals before the first quarter ended to cut the lead to 8-3, but then Robert Morris went on its 9-0 run to take a 17-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.

McMinn is happy with the players’ response to what the coaching staff wants them to work on each week.

“We’ve talked to them all year about how they’ve just done a great job responding,” McMinn said. “Every week, when we come up with the main focus for the next game, we feel that they take the message and execute out on the field.”

Robert Morris (8-3, 4-0) plays its next game on the road against Virginia on Tuesday. Its next home game is on April 18 against Canisius at 7 p.m.