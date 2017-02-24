Women’s Lacrosse dominates Saint Mary’s

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Robert Morris University Colonials claimed the victory over the St. Mary’s Gaels 22-11.

The Colonials started the game out with a great effort by scoring first with 28:32 left in the first half. The offense went with excellent passing and defense within the first 12 minutes of the game.

Robert Morris was dominating the Gaels for much of the first half of the game. The Colonials went out all in their offense with about 20 minutes left in the first half with a score of 5-1.

RMU started to cool off offensively and defensively as the Gaels started catching to the score of 6-4 by the 14-minute mark in the first half.

When asked about the performance shown from the first half, head coach Katy Phillips said “I think what we were looking to do in this game was to come out strong on a Friday, we have a lot of Friday, Sunday conference matches, and this is the opportunity for us to come out strong. I think we pushed the gas and hit the fast brake. Pretty successful, I think.”

After the Gaels started catching up to the Colonials with a score of 6-5, Robert Morris had a timeout to rethink their strategy to keep the Gaels from taking the lead.

Through much of the first half, Senior midfielder Katie Breeze was showing much of the offense and defensive attacks on the Gaels.

Breeze talked about her strategy, and she said “I think we just really wanted to come out hard and work on the stuff we’ve been implementing during practice. We have a new play that we implemented today and did pretty well with that ”

By the end of the first half, the Colonials led the Gaels 13-6.

With 25 minutes remaining in the second half, the Gaels had a timeout, presumably to figure out their offensive plan.

Since the Gaels had a timeout, the Colonials were also discussing their plans for the Gaels in maintaining their lead.

With 20:30 remaining in the second half, the Colonials had built their lead to 17-8

The Robert Morris Colonials (2-2) continue their season when they head to New Haven, Ct. to play Yale University (1-1) on Feb. 26.