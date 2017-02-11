Robert Morris blows out Tigers 4-1

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In the first of their last four regular-season home games, the Colonials came up big with a 4-1 win over the RIT Tigers.

The Tigers opened up the game with a quick goal at 1:02 of the first period. The Colonials quickly gained control of the game, however, with a power-play goal from redshirt junior forward Brittany Howard.

Howard’s linemate, freshman Jaycee Gebhard, scored the game-winning goal just seven minutes later. Gebhard’s goal also came on the power play, and she was assisted by Howard and sophomore defenseman Maggie Lague.

Howard and Gebhard both found the back of the net again by the end of the game. Howard scored an even-strength goal at 6:27 of the second period and Gebhard scored another power-play goal at 12:37 of the third period.

With this victory, Robert Morris moves to 18-3-6 in the regular season and 11-2-2 in conference play. While still ranked first overall in the CHA, RMU is only two points ahead of No. 2 Syracuse. With only a few games left in the regular season, every point is critical if the Colonials wish to win the conference.

Outside of conference play, Robert Morris is still currently ranked No. 8 in the NCAA. If they can retain this position, they have a shot at competing in the NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Tournament. This would be Robert Morris’ first time competing in the tournament, a historic feat for the program.

The Colonials look to keep their momentum going into their next game, a rematch against RIT on Saturday, Feb. 11. The puck drops at 1:05 pm at 84 Lumber Arena.