Robert Morris to host Frozen Four in 2021

The NCAA announced yesterday that Robert Morris University will be one of the hosts of the 2021 Frozen Four for the NCAA tournament of men’s hockey. Robert Morris will be working on this event in conjunction with VisitPittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins will serve as direct hosts, as the tournament will take place from April 8 to April 10 at PPG Paints Arena.

This will be the second time that RMU has taken part in hosting the highest level of college hockey. The first was in 2013 when Yale University was the national champion.