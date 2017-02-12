The news site of Robert Morris University

softball roundup: Cleveland State Dome Tournament day one

RMU failed to pick up a win in their first day of action in the Cleveland State Dome Tournament.

Ian Kist
February 12, 2017
Feb 11, 2017

Game One:

Canisius 5 (2-0), RMU 2 (1-0): Robert Morris began their 2017 campaign against Canisius in the Cleveland State Dome Tournament Saturday. However, it wasn’t the start to the season the Colonials were looking for. RMU took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an Olivia Lorusso RBI single but Canisius’ four run  top of the fourth inning jolted them to a 4-1 lead. Senior Stacey Capp’s RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning cut RMU’s deficit to two runs but Canisius scored an insurance run in the sixth and shutout the Colonials the rest of the way. Starting pitcher Laura Coulter went the whole game for the Colonials in the circle but gave up all five of Canisius’ runs, four of them earned.

Game Two:

Niagara 9 (1-1), RMU 0 (0-2): The Colonials failed to earn their first win of the season in their second game of the day in Cleveland, Ohio. Niagara’s starting pitcher Jennifer Szilagyi  didn’t let the Robert Morris hitters get anything going offensively throwing a three-hit shutout. Junior Olivia Lorusso and freshman Tayrn Miller and Bridget Guiney were the only Colonials that recorded a hit. Freshman pitcher Madison Riggle was given the loss as she went 3.1 innings giving up 6 earned runs. Lacee Collins and Laura Coulter also saw time in the pitching circle.

 

 

