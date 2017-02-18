The news site of Robert Morris University

Softball roundups: Madeira Beach Spring Invitational day one

Colonials use shutout over Siena to pick up first win of the season.

Colonials use shutout over Siena to pick up first win of the season.

Ian Kist
February 18, 2017
Sports

Feb. 17, 2016

Game One:

UMass 2 (1-0), RMU 0 (0-5): The Colonials were shutout in their first game in Madeira Beach, Fla. at the Madeira Beach Spring Invitational against UMass. Seniors Jordan Gurganus, Stacey Capp and freshman Briana Bunner were the only Colonial hitters to register a knock as opposing pitcher Meg Colleran threw a complete game, three hit shutout. RMU’s Laura Coulter moved to 0-3 on the season giving up the two UMass runs.

Game Two:

RMU 8 (1-5), Siena 0 (-2): Robert Morris captured their first win of the season Friday night as starting pitcher Madison Riggle earned her first win in a Colonials uniform throwing a five inning, three hit shutout. Riggle got help from RMU’s offense as the Colonials recorded 8 team hits, the most in a game so far this season. Jordan Gurganus led the Colonials offense with 3 RBI’s on 3 hits. Junior Olivia Lorusso and freshman Katie Isenberg also contributed with one home run each for RMU.

