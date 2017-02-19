Softball roundup: Madeira Beach Spring Invitational day three

Feb. 19 2017

Michigan State 13 (7-2), RMU 2 (1-8): Robert Morris completed their play in the Madeira Beach Spring Invitational in Madeira Beach, Fla. Sunday. However, it was not the outcome RMU was looking for dropping their third straight game. The Colonials scored the game’s first runs in the top of the first inning after junior Olivia Lorusso belted a pitch over the outfield fence for a 2 run home run. The Spartans then answered back with a five run bottom of the first inning to take the lead. Michigan State then added one run in the third inning and seven runs in the fourth inning. Freshman starting pitcher Madison Riggle went 3.0 innings giving up 10 runs, 3 of which were earned on 6 hits. Sophomore Lacee Collins replaced Riggle in the pitching circle and went 1.0 inning and was charged 3 earned runs.