Softball roundup: RMU vs. Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina 6 (19-3), RMU 2 (3-13): RMU’s non-conference play continued when it took on Coastal Carolina Thursday afternoon. The Colonials out-hit the Chanticleers 7-6 but could only muster two runs in the game. Coastal Carolina held a 6-0 lead before RMU scored its first run of the game, which came on a Stacey Capp RBI double to center field in the sixth inning. The Colonials received their second run in the top of the seventh inning via a Taylor Bartlow RBI single, but the damage was already done by the Chanticleers. Freshman pitcher Madison Riggle, now 2-5 on the season, started the game for Robert Morris, giving up two earned runs on two hits allowed in 4.2 innings of work. Sophomore Laura Coulter replaced Riggle in the pitching circle, going 1.1 innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits.