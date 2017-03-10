The news site of Robert Morris University

The Sentry

Softball roundup: RMU vs. Coastal Carolina

Robert+Morris+out-hit+the+Chanticleers+but+fall+on+the+road.
Robert Morris out-hit the Chanticleers but fall on the road.

Robert Morris out-hit the Chanticleers but fall on the road.

Robert Morris out-hit the Chanticleers but fall on the road.

Ian Kist
March 10, 2017
Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Coastal Carolina 6 (19-3), RMU 2 (3-13): RMU’s non-conference play continued when it took on Coastal Carolina Thursday afternoon. The Colonials out-hit the Chanticleers 7-6 but could only muster two runs in the game. Coastal Carolina held a 6-0 lead before RMU scored its first run of the game, which came on a Stacey Capp RBI double to center field in the sixth inning. The Colonials received their second run in the top of the seventh inning via a Taylor Bartlow RBI single, but the damage was already done by the Chanticleers. Freshman pitcher Madison Riggle, now 2-5 on the season, started the game for Robert Morris, giving up two earned runs on two hits allowed in 4.2 innings of work. Sophomore Laura Coulter replaced Riggle in the pitching circle, going 1.1 innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. Coastal Carolina

    Sports

    Softball roundup: RMU vs. UNC Wilmington

  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. Coastal Carolina

    Sports

    Women’s Basketball rolls into NEC championship game

  • Sports

    Golf Roundup: Lonnie Barton Invitational:

  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. Coastal Carolina

    Sports

    Men’s lacrosse roundup: RMU vs. High Point

  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. Coastal Carolina

    Sports

    Robert Morris off to a tremendous start with NEC quarterfinal win

  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. Coastal Carolina

    Sports

    Women’s basketball NEC tournament preview: Red Flash provide the biggest threat in RMU title defense

  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. Coastal Carolina

    Sports

    Women’s hockey roundup: CHA Championship

  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. Coastal Carolina

    Sports

    RMU women’s lacrosse downs Detroit Mercy 9-7 late in the second half

  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. Coastal Carolina

    Sports

    Men’s basketball roundup: NEC semifinals

  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. Coastal Carolina

    Sports

    OPINION: The evolution of the men’s basketball team