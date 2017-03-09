The news site of Robert Morris University

The Sentry

Softball roundup: RMU vs. UNC Wilmington

RMU+battled+until+the+very+end+but+couldn%27t+find+the+winning+run+against+the+Seahawks.
RMU battled until the very end but couldn't find the winning run against the Seahawks.

RMU battled until the very end but couldn't find the winning run against the Seahawks.

RMU battled until the very end but couldn't find the winning run against the Seahawks.

Ian Kist
March 9, 2017
Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






UNC Wilmington 3 (10-4-1), RMU 2 (3-12): The Colonials battled UNC Wilmington in Wilmington, N.C. Wednesday evening. RMU tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning when freshman infielder Natalie Higgins hit a home run to left field. The score remained 1-1 until RMU took the lead in extra innings in the 10th frame on a Briana Bunner double, but the Seahawks answered back in the bottom half of the inning to knot the score at 2-2. UNC Wilmington then won the game on a walk-off double in the bottom of the 11th inning. Sophomore pitcher Kaitlin Ellzy made her season debut for the Colonials, going 3.2 innings and giving up one earned run on one hit. Fellow sophomore Laura Coulter replaced Ellzy in the pitching circle as she went the remainder of the way. Coulter was given the loss, as she gave up two earned runs on five hits.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. UNC Wilmington

    Sports

    Women’s Basketball rolls into NEC championship game

  • Sports

    Golf Roundup: Lonnie Barton Invitational:

  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. UNC Wilmington

    Sports

    Men’s lacrosse roundup: RMU vs. High Point

  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. UNC Wilmington

    Sports

    Robert Morris off to a tremendous start with NEC quarterfinal win

  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. UNC Wilmington

    Sports

    Women’s basketball NEC tournament preview: Red Flash provide the biggest threat in RMU title defense

  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. UNC Wilmington

    Sports

    Women’s hockey roundup: CHA Championship

  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. UNC Wilmington

    Sports

    RMU women’s lacrosse downs Detroit Mercy 9-7 late in the second half

  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. UNC Wilmington

    Sports

    Men’s basketball roundup: NEC semifinals

  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. UNC Wilmington

    Sports

    OPINION: The evolution of the men’s basketball team

  • Softball roundup: RMU vs. UNC Wilmington

    Sports

    Women’s hockey roundup: CHA semifinals