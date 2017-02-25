Softball roundups: Charlotte Green and White Invitational day one

Feb. 24, 2017

Game One:

RMU 3 (2-8), Fairfield 1 (0-1): The Colonials opened their weekend play in the Charlotte Green and White Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina on a high note, taking down Fairfield Friday morning. RMU tied the game at 1-1 after a Taryn Miller RBI double in the second inning. RMU scored what turned out to be the winning run in the top of the third inning after freshman Briana Bunner brought home Jordan Gurganus on an RBI single. The Colonials scored an insurance run in the fourth inning on an Ashlee Groover RBI double to left field. Freshman Madison Riggle moved to 2-3 on the season, throwing a complete game from the pitching circle.

Game Two:

Charlotte 11 (9-3), RMU 0 (2-9): Robert Morris couldn’t build off its win earlier in the day, as it was no-hit by Charlotte’s starting pitcher Haley Wiseman in five innings of play. Charlotte’s hitters rattled RMU pitchers Laura Coulter and Lacee Collins, as the 49ers racked up 11 team hits. Coulter was given the loss, giving up seven runs on six hits in 1.2 innings pitched.