Softball roundups: Charlotte Green and White Invitational day two

Game One:

La Salle 7 (3-0), RMU 5 (2-10): The Colonials scored 4 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but came up short in their first game Saturday against La Salle. The seventh inning attempted comeback for RMU featured an Abrielle MCartney home run, who led the Colonials with two RBIs. Pitcher Lacee Collins fell to 0-2, giving up La Salle’s 3 runs in the first inning.

Game Two:

Charlotte 18 (11-4), RMU 3 (2-11): The Colonials lost their third straight game when they fell to the hands of Charlotte for the second time in the invitational. The 49ers scored seven runs in the second inning and tacked on six more runs in the third inning, jumping out to a 15-0 lead. Robert Morris could only muster five team hits, as its three runs came on an Abrielle McCartney two-run home run and an Olivia Lorusso sacrifice fly. Freshman Madison Riggle received the loss, giving up nine runs on eight hits in 1.1 innings of work.