Softball roundups: Cleveland State Dome Tournament day two

The Colonials didn't have the start to the season they were looking for going 0-4 in their first tournament of the season.

Matt Polaski

Ian Kist
February 12, 2017
Filed under Sports

Feb 12, 2017

Game One:

Niagara 7 (3-1), RMU 5 (0-3): Robert Morris dropped their third straight game and their second straight contest against the Niagara Purple Eagles at the Cleveland State Dome Tournament. The Colonials scored the game’s first run after scoring on a wild pitch in the top of the third inning but Niagara scored 4 runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning to take the lead. The Purple Eagles then tacked on three more runs to take a commanding 7-1 lead. RMU scored two runs in the sixth  and seventh innings but their comeback came up short. Sophomore’s Laura Coulter and Lacee Collins both pitched 3 innings for the Colonials but it was Coulter who received the loss falling to 0-2 on the season. Junior Olivia Lorusso led RMU with 2 RBI’s.

Game Two:

Bowling Green 1 (4-0), RMU 0 (0-4): RMU closed out their play in the weekend tournament Sunday evening failing to earn their first win of the season. Bowling Green scored the winning run and the only run of the game in their half of the third inning on a RBI single. RMU put together five team hits but couldn’t push any base runner across home plate. Freshman pitcher Madison Riggle fell to 0-2 on the young season as she was given the loss for Robert Morris.

