Softball roundups: Madeira Beach Spring Invitational day two

Feb 18. 2017

Game Two:

Central Michigan 4 (2-6), RMU 3 (1-6): RMU battled Central Michigan Saturday afternoon in their second day of the Madeira Beach Spring Invitational in the Sunshine State. Two RBI fly outs by Olivia Lorusso and Briana Bunner knotted it all up at two in the top of the third inning but Central Michigan immediately answered back with two of their own runs in the bottom of the inning retaking their lead at 4-2. Bunner recorded her second RBI of the game on a bases loaded walk in the fifth inning making it a 4-3 game but Central Michigan shutout RMU the rest of the way. Sophomore pitcher Lacee Collins fell to 0-1 on the season giving up 4 runs, 1 of them earned on 7 hits.

Eastern Michigan 11 (3-1), RMU 1 (1-7): RMU fell to eastern Michigan Saturday afternoon as the Eagles used a six run top of the third inning to extend their already 3-0 lead to 9-0. The Eagles then tacked on two more runs in the fifth and final inning. RMU’s lone run came in the bottom of the third inning when senior Jordan Gurganus crossed home plate on a wild pitch. RMU as a team recorded six hits but also committed 5 errors. Starting pitcher Laura Coulter (0-4) went 2.1 innings giving up 6 runs, 5 of them earned on 5 hits.